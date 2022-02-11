Shooting to begin in Dublin this summer for second season of RTE’s hit crime series ‘Kin’

Kin is set to return for a second season after its gripping storylines drew viewers in during its first season.

Production will begin for a second season of the gripping gangland drama ‘Kin’ this summer.

Season one which began airing last September proved to be a hit with viewers and critics alike, due to the quality of the writing and the acting.

The eight-part drama which charted the lives of the tight-knit Dublin crime family, called the Kinsellas saw 621,000 viewers tune in each week as well as 2.7m streams on the RTE player.

And following the success of its first season, viewers in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK will also get to tune into the second series when it airs later this year, although a release date has yet to be announced by RTÉ.

But one notable absence will be Belfast actor Ciáran Hinds (69), who enjoyed an incredible year on the big screen last year. He is currently nominated for an Oscar as well as Bafta award for Best Supporting Actor in Kenneth Branagh’s hit drama ‘Belfast’.

Hinds’ character Eamon Cunningham was ‘whacked’ in the season one finale on the orders of the shrewd Kinsella matriarch Amanda played by actor Clare Dunne.

The series also featured The Wire and Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen as Kinsella patriarch Frank as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy as Birdy Goggins and Charlie Cox as ex-con Mikey Kinsella.

Production will begin this summer with shooting at various Dublin locations.

Dermot Horan Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for RTÉ said: "As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences”.

"The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia. We've worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage.”

"Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year".

The new season will see the Kinsellas reign as top dogs in the Dublin gangland underworld, but the demise of Eamon Cunningham “has created as many problems as it solved,” according to the producers.

"They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was the unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment.”

"But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within- in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.”