Monday 30 April 2018

'She's probably embarrassed...but we’re never gonna go away' - Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas on their 'fractured' family

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr said he wasn't aware they had a "falling out" until the moment he realised he wasn't invited to her upcoming wedding to Britain's Prince Harry.

Mr Markle gave an interview with Australia's Sunday Night on Channel Seven and spoke of his pride at being her big brother.

He and sister Samantha Grant have the same father Thomas Markle Sr as Meghan. Meghan's mother is Doria Ragland, a social worker and yoga teacher she is close with. Her father is a retired lighting director who lives in Mexico.

Mr Markle Jr, who was last year arrested for allegedly holding a gun to a woman's head during a drunken argument, said the bride-to-be is "probably embarrassed" by the attention on her extended family has brought with them since announcing her engagement.

"She’s probably embarrassed at some of the stories and accusations and, you know...," he told presenter Melissa Doyle.

"I think my family’s always been fractured. I think now, more than ever, it should be the time for everybody to put their differences aside and just, you know, be a family. We have a small family. It may be broken up, but it’s still a family."

"She can’t forget about her family, because...we’re never gonna go away. We’re always gonna be her family."

He said he "didn't even know" they weren't on speaking terms, saying he would welcome an invitation to the royal wedding on May 19, and the opportunity to be in her life again.

 "I didn’t even know that we had a falling-out, so I would like to see her again, yeah. I want to give her a hug and tell her how proud I am of her, but, you know, I really have to travel a really long way to do that," he explained.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry said his fiancée would be marrying into "the family she never had" which was met by criticism from her half siblings.

