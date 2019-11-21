'She's absolutely perfect' - Rosanna Davison overjoyed with arrival of baby girl
It’s been a long road for her – but Rosanna Davison finally welcomed her new baby girl.
Herself and husband Wes Quirke said they were “completely overwhelmed with love and gratitude” as they reached the end of their tough surrogacy journey.
Today saw them welcome in a beautiful baby girl, whom they have named Sophia Rose Quirke.
In an emotional post, the former Miss World said: “And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.
“Today November 21, 2019 at 11.57am, our beautiful and healthy daughter Sophia Rose Quirke arrived safely into the world weighing 6lbs 8 oz.
"She's absolutely perfect. We're completely overwhelmed with love and gratitude for our incredible gestational surrogate, who has given us the greatest gift of all and made our family dream reality."
The daughter of Chris de Burgh, who's now a grand-dad for the first time, had to play the part of the 'lady in waiting' given that her surrogate was due last Friday.
But their new baby clearly took her time to arrive into the world and the couple are already smitten with their little one.
The celebrity couple had to look abroad on the road to become parents after Rosanna was diagnosed with an auto-immune system condition made their attempts to become parents much harder.
She suffered the pain of several miscarriages on the road to become a mum and said it's been a long road for her and hubbie Wes.
She previously told independent.ie that the reason they decided to speak out on their fertility struggles was to give hope to the countless other parents trying to make a family.
"We strongly feel that silence drives stigma," she said.
She is now considering writing a book and filming a documentary on their personal experiences with surrogacy and the legal and emotional issues surrounding it for Irish parents.
Online Editors
