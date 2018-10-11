Style Celebrity News

Thursday 11 October 2018

'She really has the best of both worlds' - Meghan Markle 'mapping out remarkably glamorous life' as a royal

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park during an official visit to West Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Chichester, United Kingdom
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opens 'Oceania' at Royal Academy of Arts on September 25, 2018 in London, England
A ROMANTIC MOMENT: While the world watched, the couple kept some things secret...
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University in Loughborough, central England on September 24, 2018
Meghan Markle, accompanied by Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland , welcomes the women behind the cookbook she has championed to Kensington Palace in London Photo: Ben Stansall/PA Wire
The Duchess of Sussex arrives at the University of Chichester, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, as part of her first joint official visit to Sussex
‘Embraced’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with her mother, Doria Ragland, (left) at the launch of the cookbook. Photo: PA
Caitlin McBride

It looks like Meghan Markle is creating one seriously enviable life since becoming a full-time royal.

Months after marrying Britain's Prince Harry, the new Duchess of Sussex is marrying her old Hollywood life with a new role as a royal, and the newlyweds are "mapping out a remarkably glamorous life, even by royal standards", according to a source. The couple, who exchanged vows in May at Windsor Castle, have spent their first few months as a married couple finding their feet in public life and developing celebrity friendships with A-listers like George and Amal Clooney.

And this thriving social life was a non-negotiable for Meghan, who is determined to maintain at least some semblance of her independence, at least in her off-duty life. She has even bought an apartment for her mother Doria Ragland near Kensington Palace with a discreet entrance to maintain privacy, according to Grazia.

"Meghan has made it clear she wants her mother to be kept close. It's a huge relief to Meghan to know that her mother can be so close," an insider told the magazine. Doria, a yoga teacher and social worker, is currently based in Los Angeles, but regularly flies to the UK to visit her daughter.

Discretion is key for the royal power couple, who are committed to their royal roles but aren't subject to the same scrutiny and expectation as Kate Middleton and Prince William, who is second in line to the throne. Without the pressure of having to wear the crown, they can enjoy the perks of being a senior royal without the same fanfare, which includes VIP holidays with Hollywood types.

Meghan and Harry were among the VIP guests at the opening of the new Soho House in Amsterdam last month and also enjoyed a low-key holiday to the Clooneys's Lake Como home, and afternoon tea at their sprawling Berkshire mansion.

"This carefully blended mix of royal appointments and a glamorous off-duty life is exactly the balance Meghan has hoped to strike ever since quitting her job as an actor," the source added.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and biographer, noted that she "really is having the best of both worlds".

‘Embraced’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with her mother, Doria Ragland, (left) at the launch of the cookbook. Photo: PA
Online Editors

