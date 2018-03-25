'She is the most perfect thing I've ever seen' - Kathryn Thomas and Padraig McLoughlin welcome baby girl

The Operation Transformation presenter (39) shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday with an image of baby Ellie's tiny feet.

"Ms Ellie Mcloughlin couldn’t wait any longer to meet us," she wrote. "Our gorgeous girl was born Fri 23rd March @ 10.02am. She is the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen and Mum and Dad are totally and utterly in love." Ms Ellie Mcloughlin couldn’t wait any longer to meet us. Our gorgeous girl was born Fri 23rd March @ 10.02am. She is the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen and Mum and Dad are totally and utterly in love. ❤️❤️😍😍😍 A post shared by Kathryn (@kathrynthomasofficial) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:27am PDT The RTE star announced in November that she was expecting with fiancé Padraig McLaughlin and last month she spoke candidly on The Late Late Show about having two miscarriages as they tried for a family.

She said she wanted to open up about her experiences in order to help break the stigma. "There is totally still a stigma in Ireland about miscarriages and I do understand to a degree why it's not spoken about enough, because, for some reason, it's still taboo." she explained.

"And for others, it's their own way of dealing with that sense of loss. But for us, it wasn't just the miscarriages, it was the length of time it was taking to get pregnancy, like three years...and you have the stress of that on top of everything else as well. "I've always thought of myself as very optimistic, but I was completely wall-fallen that we couldn't make this work. It is very testing on a relationship and especially on men, because while we women tend to talk about it, men bottle."

Kathryn worked right up to the end of her pregnancy. As well as hosting Operation Transformation she runs a health retreat Pure Results Bootcamp and continued to keep up her exercise routine throughout the nine months.

Online Editors