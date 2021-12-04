‘She is the Ham Sandwich of Ireland’ – PJ Gallagher reveals unusual take on Amy Huberman

Comedian PJ Gallagher has branded Amy Huberman “the Ham Sandwich” of Ireland.

Appearing on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, the 46-year-old funny man arrived in the studio riding his penny-farthing bike.

Discussing the Finding Joy actress, Gallagher declared: “She is the Ham Sandwich of Ireland, what’s more Irish than a ham sandwich?”

“It's tasty, it's delicious, it’s gorgeous… it’s delicious but at the same time simple, and appeals to the common man,” he said.

“If anyone's setting up a Tinder profile tonight, just put up your picture and ‘I am a ham sandwich’,” he joked with the audience.

Gallagher further called the 42-year-old as royalty and compared her and husband Brian O’Driscoll to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Amy Humberman is just one of those people, she’s just Irish royalty,” he said.

“The two of them, herself and O’Driscoll, they’re like the Harry and Meghan of Ireland, aren’t they?”

“They've got it all and they're really sound as well… sound and still in the country.

"It's a hard thing to be gorgeous and sound and not hated by people," he added.

Amy and Brian married in July 2010. While Amy is an actress and author, Brian remains the most-capped player in Irish rugby history and the country’s all-time record tryscorer.

The beloved couple have three children together, Sadie, Billy, and Ted.

During the penultimate episode of tonight’s programme, Scanlon will be also joined by The Blizzard’s singer Niall Breslin, who will be chatting about his love of all things DIY, his mam's cringe-worthy nickname for him, and why he thinks the world is moving too fast for us all.

Music icon Mary Coughlan will also appear on the show, chatting about her nude modelling career in Limerick, how she taught Julia Roberts to sing, her interest in Celtic spirituality and Shamanism. She will also reveal who is in her Whatsapp group "Three Hairy B*tches."

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything airs Tonight on RTÉ One at 9.50pm. The finale episode airs next weekend on December 11.