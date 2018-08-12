Meghan Markle 's mother Doria Ragland is reportedly planning a full-time move to the UK to be closer to her daughter.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is reportedly planning a full-time move to the UK to be closer to her daughter.

'She is fiercely loyal to her' - Meghan Markle's mother Doria 'preparing move to London' to be closer to duchess daughter

The 61-year-old social worker and yoga teacher is currently based in Meghan's native Los Angeles, but has been spending less and less time at her home there as she adopts an increasingly low profile amid the intense media scrutiny her family is facing. While Meghan's father Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, has been giving a continuous run of interviews to the highest bidder and her half sister Samantha Markle, whom she is believed to have not seen in years, is also vocal to tabloids, her mother has always maintained a dignified silence.

The pair are famously close and Doria was Meghan's only family member to attend her wedding to Prince Harry in May, accompanying her daughter to Winsdor Castle and standing her own while Harry's side was filled with senior members of the British royal family. And it looks like Doria is preparing to move mountains in order to maintain that close bond with her only child as she plans to move to London, according to reports.

"She hasn’t been staying at her house for a while now. She has only visited the house very occasionally and when she is there she has had a security guard with her. He has been with her since about November," a source told the Daily Express.

Royal glitz: Meghan arriving for her wedding with her mother, Doria. Photo: Oli Scarff

"She is fiercely loyal to Meghan and would never betray her like the rest of them. They are so close."

Meghan is currently living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace and she and her new husband are also in the process of renovating Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as a private country getaway.

Doria, who has made a number of trips to and from London to see her daughter, and is especially keen to be near her as the newlyweds are planning to start a family soon. A neighbour near Ragland's Windsor Hills home told the newspaper: "Doria and Meghan have always been inseparable. Doria is beside herself with excitement at the thought of moving to London.

"I’d bet Meghan is just as thrilled at the thought of having her mom close, especially when she and Harry have children."

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle most recently detailed his heated conversation with Harry after it was revealed he staged paparazzi shots, admitted he lied to the prince and said he was being measured for a hoodie when he was pictured at a tailor.

Before the scandal, the pair had enjoyed "warm and chatty" phone conversations, with Harry warning his future father-in-law to avoid paparazzi.

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Radlan watch the closing ceremonies for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, September 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff RobinsGEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Thomas told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive.' He was right. "

And in their next conversation, Thomas - who was in hospital after suffering a heart attack - recalled the prince said: "If you had listened to me this would never have happened."

He replied: "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad. Then I hung up."

Looking back, he admits his son-in-law was "absolutely right" to criticise him.

The Duchess of Sussex. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Online Editors