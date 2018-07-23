'She is biding her time' - Ant McPartlin 'begs' Lisa Armstrong to sign divorce papers

Ant McPartlin has reached out to estranged wife Lisa Armstrong to "beg" her to sign their divorce papers.

The Saturday Night Takeaway host (42), who recently sought treatment for substance abuse issues and was convicted of drink driving, split with his wife of 12 years earlier this year. He is now dating their former personal assistant Anne Marie Corbett.

Lisa, a makeup artist, is said be "biding her time" in moving to the next phase of their divorce as she is grieving the end of their marriage and their 24-year relationship.

"Ant called her last week and they spoke for the first time since the news about his relationship with Anne Marie came out," a source told The Sun.

Lisa Armstrong and Anthony McPartlin attend The Prince's Countryside Fund Raceday at Ascot Racecourse on March 29, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He begged her to hurry up with the divorce because he just wants to move on with his life. He is happy to give her what she wants, including the house, and to be very generous with a settlement."

It's believed he has offered them their €7.5m home in Chiswick, London, in a bid to get the proceedings in motion.

Lisa learned of Ant's new romance while browsing the internet and expressed her upset by posting two broken hearts on her Twitter account.

One tweeter said to Lisa: "If it's true I would have hoped out of respect to you that he didn't let you find out from the media...you deserve better than that! Let the tears flow, talk about how much it hurts & let your family & friends support you. It won't feel like it now but you will get through this x (sic)"

And she replied: "Nope. Just how you guys did x [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

"She feels like she has been betrayed — not just by Ant but by Anne-Marie," an insider added.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong at the Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong Wedding at St. Nicholas Church Taplow in Taplow. (Photo by Chris Uncle/FilmMagic)

