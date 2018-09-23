Former Ireland international soccer player Robbie Keane has revealed he moved his family back home because he wants to bring his two sons up in Ireland.

'She has been brilliant' - Robbie Keane pays tribute to wife Claudine as they move back to Ireland after five years in LA

Keane (38), who spent five years in California while he played for LA Galaxy, said he moved back home because he wanted his children to go to school here.

“I’m based here, the kids are at school here. When I left LA we bought a house because I wanted the kids to go to school here. That tells the story already,” he told Eamon Dunphy at a Paddy Power 30th birthday party.

He also paid tribute to his wife Claudine, who is the mother of his two sons Robert (9) and Hudson (2).

“I have a great wife who is very understanding, she knows how ambitious I am, whether it’s in business or football it’s the same.”

“She knows that. She has travelled around the world with me, we’ve been together for 16 years and she knows me more than anybody.”

Claudine and Robbie Keane's sons Hunter and Robert Jr

“She would never stand in my way. It’s not about, ‘I can’t do this because of that’.”

“She says, ‘Robbie, you know what you want, you know what the future is and the future is for us and your ambitions are for us’. She has been brilliant.”

Claudine and Robbie Keane hit the beach in Dubai

Keane, who scored a record 68 goals for Ireland, said he is ambitious and hasn’t retired yet.

“I don’t want to be one of those players who becomes fat drinking and playing golf all the time.”

“I’m ambitious. I am enthusiastic even now because I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

“I want to stay in Ireland with my family all around and wait and see what comes and then we can make a decision.”

The soccer star added that he is studying soccer coaching and wants to pursue it in the future, instead of TV punditry which he described as “money for old rope”.

