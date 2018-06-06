'She could make people laugh so hard' - David Spade pays tribute to sister-in-law Kate after her tragic death

The iconic fashion designer was found dead in her New York City apartment in what is believed to be a suicide. She was 55 years old.

Comedian David Spade and his sister Kate Spade attend a gallery exhibition of photographer Slim Aarons' work curated by Kate Spade at Fred Segal Cafe on February 16, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

The television star took to social media on Wednesday to share his favourite qualities about the late designer, who was married to his brother Andy, the co-founder of her eponymous lifestyle empire, for 24 years. Alongside a photograph of him and Kate at a family gathering over the festive period, he wrote: "Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on. (sic)"

Kate and Andy have a 13-year-old daughter Frances. Kate sold her ownership stake in the brand in 2006, and in 2016 she revealed she had taken time away from designing in order to focus on raising her child. The Spades released a statement on Wednesday after news of her death was made public, in which they pleaded for privacy.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said via the New York Daily News. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.” If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Tributes paid to Kate Spade following fashion designer’s death at 55 (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Online Editors