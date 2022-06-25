Sharon Stone tells of ‘sense of failure’ after suffering nine miscarriages

Sharon Stone has disclosed that she lost nine babies by miscarriage, describing it as a profound loss that women are made to "bear alone" and with a "sense of failure".

The Hollywood actress (64) opened up about her experience in an Instagram post. "We, as females, don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," she wrote.

Her comments were in response to an interview with Peta Murgatroyd, a performer on Dancing With The Stars in the US, who detailed her own miscarriage in People magazine.

The Basic Instinct star, who has three sons through adoption, said losing a pregnancy was "no small thing, physically nor emotionally".

"Yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need," she added.

"Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Her revelation came after Mrs Murgatroyd (35) described losing her baby while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy (42), a fellow Dancing With The Stars performer, was away in Ukraine.

Ms Stone has previously spoken candidly about suffering several miscarriages as a result of an autoimmune condition while married to Phil Bronstein from 1998 until 2003.

She later adopted three boys - Roan (now 22), Laird (17) and Quinn (16).

In an interview last year, she described having three miscarriages while five-and-a-half months pregnant with the third being a multiple pregnancy.

"One after the next after the next, heartbeat would go. And the final baby died, and I could feel it and I knew it," she told The Times. During one, she went through 36 hours of labour alone.

An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur globally every year, with one in 10 women suffering a pregnancy loss in their lifetime, according to The Lancet.

Ms Stone has praised a "global sisterhood" of women who have broken the taboo around subjects like miscarriage.

