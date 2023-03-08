| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Sharon Stone says she lost custody of her son because of Basic Instinct role

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct Expand

Close

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

Inga Parkel

Sharon Stone has recalled the backlash she endured after starring in Basic Instinct, including the legal consequences she claims it had.

Her breakout role in the 1992 erotic thriller as crime novelist Catherine Tramell – who seduces the detective (Michael Douglas) looking into her for the grisly murder of a rock star – led Stone to become one of Hollywood’s most popular sex symbols of the 90s.

Most Watched

Privacy