Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 31 December 2019

Sharon Stone back on dating app Bumble after being blocked

The site’s administrators initially did not believe the user really was the famous actress.

Sharon Stone (Ian West/PA Images)
Sharon Stone (Ian West/PA Images)

Actress Sharon Stone’s profile is again active on Bumble after she tweeted about being blocked from the dating app.

Stone posted a screenshot of her account after it was closed. It included a statement saying: “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

The 61-year-old Basic Instinct star said on Twitter: “I went on the Bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

Bumble’s initial response was a statement saying: “Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified.

“Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble.”

But later, Bumble’s editorial director Clare O’Connor replied to Stone, unblocked her account and apologised for the error.

Bumble differs from other dating apps as the woman must initiate contact by sending the first message.

A Bumble representative said the company was honoured Stone had become a member.

“Our apologies for the confusion … Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true,” they told The Guardian.

Stone’s online dating difficulties have, however, led to some offers, with one man saying he had a car and would be willing to travel up to 25 miles to meet her if she was ever in upstate New York.

Stone is best known for starring in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct and the 1995 crime film Casino.

She has been married twice, first to producer Michael Greenburg and then journalist Phil Bronstein, whom she divorced in 2004.

PA Media

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section