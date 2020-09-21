Sharon Osbourne quarantining following granddaughter’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she is quarantining after one of her granddaughters tested positive for Covid-19 (Ian West/PA)

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she is quarantining after one of her granddaughters tested positive for Covid-19.

Osbourne, 67, was forced to appear on US daytime TV show The Talk via a video feed after being unable to enter the studio.

Granddaughter Minnie, daughter of Osbourne’s son Jack, has tested positive for the virus. However, the rest of the family has so far not contracted the illness, according to Osbourne.

Monday on âThe Talkâsâ season 11 premiere, @MrsSOsbourne reveals why she was unable to appear live in-studio. pic.twitter.com/9c03b6CQl7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 21, 2020

Osbourne said: “I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid.

“She’s okay; she’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t. She caught it from somebody who works for my son.

“And it just goes to show you, she’s three years of age, that children can get Covid.”

Osbourne, who is married to veteran rock star Ozzy Osbourne, 71, said she has got one more week of quarantining before she can return to The Talk studio.

Speaking during the season 11 premiere on Monday, she said: “Oh my Lord, I want to see you guys so bad. I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out. And as I say, I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe.”

Osbourne has been a co-host on CBS chat show The Talk since 2010.

PA Media