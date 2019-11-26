Sharon Corr makes first red carpet appearance since divorce announcement in adopted home of Madrid
Sharon Corr made her first red carpet appearance since confirming her marriage of 18 years is over, at a star-studded event in Madrid.
Corr (49) and estranged husband Gavin Bonnar, a solicitor from Belfast, split earlier this year and he is now in a relationship with Spanish Queen Letizia's sister Telma Ortiz. The Corr-Bonnar clan - alongside their two children - moved to Spain in 2018 as a family adventure as they are all proficient Spanish speakers and wanted to try the next chapter of their lives in a new city.
"Both they [children] and my husband wanted to live in a big city, they know it's an excellent opportunity to learn another language and live a different experience," she told Vanity Fair España. "I also like the idea that there are places where they can have access to all kinds of artistic disciplines. "
"I love getting lost in the city and discovering new places."
While Corr has adopted a more low-key profile since upping sticks from Ireland, she hasn't shied from the limelight and on Monday night, she attended the annual Vanity Fair Awards at the Royal Theater, one of the most exclusive red carpets in the Spanish capital, alongside a host of stars like Antonio Banderas and Monica Cruz.
But she has begun her experimentation with fashion post-split, in the form of an orange and blue animal print maxi skirt by Desigual, paired with a black bustier with a dramatic lavender bow draped over her shoulder, and jewels by Damiani.
It was revealed by the Sunday Independent last month that the couple's marriage was over and Bonnar has been revealed as dating the queen's sister for a number of months, even being pictured together alongside the monarch.
Following the split, a source close to the former couple said “their children and their privacy are their number one priority.”
It is understood a lawyer has been contacted in relation to protecting their children's privacy.
Online Editors
