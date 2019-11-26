Sharon Corr makes first red carpet appearance since divorce announcement in adopted home of Madrid

Sharon Corr made her first red carpet appearance since confirming her marriage of 18 years is over, at a star-studded event in Madrid.

Corr (49) and estranged husband Gavin Bonnar, a solicitor from Belfast, split earlier this year and he is now in a relationship with Spanish Queen Letizia's sister Telma Ortiz. The Corr-Bonnar clan - alongside their two children - moved to Spain in 2018 as a family adventure as they are all proficient Spanish speakers and wanted to try the next chapter of their lives in a new city.

"Both they [children] and my husband wanted to live in a big city, they know it's an excellent opportunity to learn another language and live a different experience," she told Vanity Fair España. "I also like the idea that there are places where they can have access to all kinds of artistic disciplines. "

"I love getting lost in the city and discovering new places."

