Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for good wishes as she gives update on hospitalised Pogues singer’s health

Shane MacGowan’s wife has thanked fans for “sending good wishes” for the singer, who she said is being treated for an infection in hospital but will “be ok”.

Earlier this week, Victoria Mary Clarke announced online that the Pogues singer was being treated in hospital.

But last night she wrote on Twitter that doctors are “confident that he will be ok.”

Ms Clarke said: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for @ShaneMacGowan. He is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

The update has so far received more than 2,000 likes and fans have flooded Ms Clarke’s Twitter with well wishes for her husband.

One man responded: “Thank God for that. I adore Shane's music. I fell in love with it when I was 13 or so... and that has only got stronger through time. Sending positive thoughts.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic news Victoria. Shane is a well loved national treasure.

“So glad he's improving.”

A woman added: “That’s wonderful news! I’m so glad to know he’s going to be okay! Thank you for sharing the update. Stay strong. Shane is a warrior and still in our prayers as are you.”

Another fan said they hoped MacGowan would be “home for Christmas.”

MacGowan, who was born on Christmas Day, uses a wheelchair after accidents in 2015 and 2021. The singer fell and broke his knee at home last year.

And in 2015, the Fairytale of New York singer broke his pelvis after a fall when he was leaving a music studio.

The couple have been together for over 35 years and wed in 2018 in Copenhagen.

The musician, who was born in Pembury, Kent, to Irish immigrant parents from Dublin and Tipperary, is globally famous for his music catalogue with The Pogues.

The 64-year-old told The Guardian newspaper in October, after a Knightsbridge, London gallery sold almost all of his artwork: “I am very much a human being. I am a primate. I am an animal and an animal has a soul. I believe that we all have one big soul. Everybody on this planet.”