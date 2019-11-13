Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 13 November 2019

Sexiest Man Alive: Winners from Mel Gibson to John Legend

Stars from the world of film and music are among those have taken the accolade in previous years.

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive (Philip Toscano/PA)
By PA

John Legend is the latest man to be deemed the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

He joins a list of stars to have taken the annual award that includes Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Idris Elba.

Here is a gallery of those to have taken the title in years gone by.

Actor Mel Gibson took the title in 1985 (Stan Honda/PA Archive)
Sir Sean Connery was one of the more elder recipients when he took the title aged 60 in 1989 (Andrew Parsons/PA Archive)
On the back of Top Gun and Rain Man, Tom Cruise won in 1990 (Ian West/PA)
While Patrick Swayze won in 1991 after roles in Ghost and Dirty Dancing (Joel Ryan/PA)
Brad Pitt was on the front of the magazine in 1995 and was also given the award in 2000 (David Davies/PA)
Star of ER George Clooney took the title in 1997 and again in 2006, becoming the second man to win it twice (Ian West/PA)
Another 007, Pierce Brosnan, won the award in 2001 (Ian West/PA)
Johnny Depp, who starred as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, won in 2003 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Matt Damon, who starred in The Bourne Ultimatum, won in 2007 (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Reynolds was the first Canadian to take the award in 2010 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Channing Tatum, of Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street fame, won in 2012 (PA)
Manchester United star David Beckham won in 2015 (Martin Rickett/PA)
While Idris Elba took the title in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

