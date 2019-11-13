-
Sexiest Man Alive: Winners from Mel Gibson to John Legend
Independent.ie
John Legend is the latest man to be deemed the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
He joins a list of stars to have taken the annual award that includes Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Idris Elba.
Here is a gallery of those to have taken the title in years gone by.
PA Media