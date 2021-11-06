Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall reveals latest TV role

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall will appear in the forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall will appear in the forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off, it has been announced.

The British-born actress, 65, will star in How I Met Your Father as the future version of Hilary Duff’s lead character Sophie.

The role will see Cattrall’s character telling her son the story of how she met his father, similar to the role Bob Saget played in the original series.

Cattrall said she was “so thrilled” at joining How I Met Your Father.

Lizzie McGuire star Duff, 34, shared a throwback picture of her and Cattrall together.

She wrote to her 19 million Instagram followers: “When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web.”

Duff revealed she was starring in How I Met Your Father in April. The series, from US streaming service Hulu, will also feature Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa and Tom Ainsley.

While Cattrall will appear in How I Met Your Father, she will not be featuring in Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.

The actress is beloved by millions of fans for her portrayal of maneater Samantha Jones but will not be reprising the role following years of reports she and her cast mates did not see eye to eye.