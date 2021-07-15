Sex and the City reboot announces new cast members (Ian West and Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That has announced new additions to the cast.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will join returning trio Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

The 10-part romantic comedy drama will jump 20 years in the character’s lives and follow them navigating life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Choudhury, who recently played Kith Lyonne in TV series Jessica Jones, will portray Seema Patel in the revival series.

Ari Parker will star as Lisa Todd Wexley, and has previously played Giselle in Empire and Samantha Miller in Chicago PD.

Pittman, who has recently been in the TV series The Morning Show as Mia Jordan, will play Dr Nya Wallace.

It was previously confirmed that other fan-favourites from the original series will return, including Chris Noth as Mr Big, Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino.

Willie Garson will also reprise Standford Blatch and David Eigenberg is back as Steve Brady.

Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez will also join the new series to play Che Diaz.

The fourth character from the classic Sex And The City quartet, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will not return for the reboot.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.