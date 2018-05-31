Serena Williams reveals battle with post-natal depression: 'Honestly, sometimes I think I still have to deal with it'

The 36-year-old professional tennis player has revealed she struggled with her mood after she gave birth to her daughter Olympia - whom she has with her husband Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - last September following a difficult labour and once cried her eyes out because she couldn't find the little one's bottle.

Speaking to Britain's Harper's Bazaar, she said: "Honestly, sometimes I think I still have to deal with it. I think people have to talk about it more because it's almost like the fourth trimester, it's part of the pregnancy. "I remember one day, I couldn't find Olympia's bottle and I got so upset I started crying ... because I wanted to be perfect for her."

Serena Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with their baby daughter.

Serena recently admitted that she almost died delivering Olympia as she had to undergo an emergency caesarean section but experienced life-threatening complications, which resulted in surgery to prevent blood clots travelling to her lungs. She said recently: "One minute, everything's going according to plan, and then I'm being wheeled off for surgery. I was terrified, and it was a whole new kind of fear."

Her husband, Alexis, added: "The C-section was low on our wish list because of her history with blood clots. Any surgery that Serena has is potentially life-threatening. But we decided, 'Well, OK, for the safety of mom, for the safety of the baby, we have to proceed with a C-section." And the frightening experience has just pushed her to become the best of the best.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

She explained: "For so many years, I defined myself in just one way: by success, by championships, by making history. And then, all of the sudden, my life changed forever. It wasn't part of any plan to have this happen, not while I was still on top. But two years ago, I met this man, almost out of nowhere. We fell in love, and then, this unthinkable surprise. "I can't believe how much went wrong on my way to meeting her. I almost died. But now, she's the reason why this all means even more than it did before. Still, there's no escaping the fear. The fear that I might not come back as strong as I was. The fear that I can't be both the best mother and the best tennis player in the world. I guess my only choice is to live and find out."

Online Editors