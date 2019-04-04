Serena Williams gives parenting advice to Meghan Markle as her due date nears

Serena Williams thinks her friend Meghan Markle will be "the best mom" when she welcomes her first child later this month.

The 37-year-old tennis champion - who has 20-month-old daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian - has been pals with the former 'Suits' actress since 2014, and she's confident she is going to take to motherhood easily when she welcomes her first child with husband Prince Harry into the world in the coming weeks.

Asked how she will cope with parenthood, Serena said: "She'll be the best mom, for sure."

Williams helped organise Meghan's New York baby shower in February, alongside Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney and also opened up about the challenges of being a first-time mom and how she had to learn to "go with the flow" and adapt to living day-to-day without too much planning to avoid causing unnecessary stress.

(L-R) Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Hannah Davis participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV)

She added to E! News: "Accept mistakes and don't expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves. I had all those high expectations and what I was going to do and then I had what I was going to do.

"I was gonna recover and I was gonna be great, and this is a time that everything is not going to go as planned. My whole life is so planned and this is the one time where it wasn't. You just gotta go with the flow."

The 37-year-old royal, eho tied the knot with 34-year-old Harry last year, previously gushed about her friendship with Serena and how they met during a charity football game in a post on her old blog The Tig.

She wrote: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Online Editors