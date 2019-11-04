Style Celebrity News

Monday 4 November 2019

Seoul police investigate BTS member over traffic accident

Jungkook suffered bruises in the accident, according to reports.

Jungkook (Cho Su-jeung/Newsis via AP)
Jungkook (Cho Su-jeung/Newsis via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Police in South Korea are investigating a member of K-pop superstars BTS over a traffic accident.

The Seoul-based Segye Ilbo newspaper reported that Jungkook and a taxi driver suffered bruises in a crash involving their two vehicles in the South Korean capital on Saturday.

Seoul police said an investigation into Jungkook’s case is under way in line with traffic law.

BTS are a major international music act (Tom Haines/PA)

Police would not confirm any injuries, but described the case as minor because it did not cause much human or property damage. They also said the case did not involve drunken driving.

Calls to Big Hit Entertainment were not answered.

The Segye Ilbo report, citing police, claimed Jungkook violated traffic rules while driving his Mercedes Benz and hit the taxi on a Seoul street.

PA Media

