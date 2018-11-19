Style Celebrity News

Monday 19 November 2018

Sensual swan fresco found by archaeologists in Pompeii

The swan is said to denote the god Jupiter who is impregnating Leda.

An archeologist cleans up the fresco Leda And The Swan (Cesare Abbate/Ansa/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Archaeologists have found in an ancient Pompeii bedroom a fresco depicting a sensual scene of a queen of Sparta with a swan.

Pompeii archaeological park director Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency Ansa on Monday that the figure of Leda being impregnated by a swan representing Roman god Jupiter is a fairly common theme in Pompeii home decoration.

But he praised this fresco as exceptional since the female figure appears to look at whoever’s looking at the fresco.

The fresco was discovered in Pompeii (Cesare Abbate/Ansa/AP)

Mr Osanna said: “Leda watches the spectator with a sensuality that’s absolutely pronounced.”

The fresco was discovered on Friday during ongoing work to consolidate the ancient city’s structures after rains and wear-and-tear in past years caused some ruins to collapse.

The flourishing ancient Roman city was buried by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Press Association

