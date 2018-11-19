Sensual swan fresco found by archaeologists in Pompeii
The swan is said to denote the god Jupiter who is impregnating Leda.
Archaeologists have found in an ancient Pompeii bedroom a fresco depicting a sensual scene of a queen of Sparta with a swan.
Pompeii archaeological park director Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency Ansa on Monday that the figure of Leda being impregnated by a swan representing Roman god Jupiter is a fairly common theme in Pompeii home decoration.
But he praised this fresco as exceptional since the female figure appears to look at whoever’s looking at the fresco.
Mr Osanna said: “Leda watches the spectator with a sensuality that’s absolutely pronounced.”
The fresco was discovered on Friday during ongoing work to consolidate the ancient city’s structures after rains and wear-and-tear in past years caused some ruins to collapse.
The flourishing ancient Roman city was buried by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.
Press Association