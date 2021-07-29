Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is dating boss Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she’s in a relationship with her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim.

Posting a photo on Instagram of her boss and new boyfriend kissing her neck on the Italian island of Capri, she wrote: “The JLo effect.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently rekindled their relationship, are also currently on a romantic getaway in Capri.

New couple Chrishell and Jason are on holiday with several other Selling Sunset cast members, including Jason’s brother Brett, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald.

Underneath Chrishell’s Instagram post, Jason commented a red love heart, and his twin brother Brett, who he owns his real estate firm The Oppenheim Group with, commented: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Mary, who was previously in a relationship with Jason and lived with him, commented: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Mary’s husband Romain Bonnet then joked: “So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

And Amazna commented: “Love you both! So happy it’s out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!”

Jason told People that he and Chrishell were close friends and now it has developed into “an amazing relationship”.

He added: “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality show that follows the lives of the staff in The Oppenheim Group.

Not only do viewers get an inside scoop into the glamorous Hollywood homes that the realtors sell but they also get an insight into their personal lives.

Chrishell had a very public break-up with her ex-Husband This Is Us actor Justin Hartley as the drama unfolded in the series.