Selena Gomez to present new quarantine cooking programme

Selena Gomez is to star in a new cooking programme which will see her share recipes while stuck at home in quarantine.

Each episode of the series, which will air on the HBO Max streaming service, will see Gomez joined by a different chef.

The series will also highlight a different food-related charity each week.

Gomez, 27, said: “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food.

“I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews, if I had another career, what would I do, and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef.

HBO Max is taking you inside @selenagomezâs kitchen this summer. https://t.co/b6i78hDK6n pic.twitter.com/kGjPN5HkcP — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 5, 2020

“I definitely don’t have the formal training though.

“Like many of us, while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

The unscripted 10-episode series is expected to air later this summer.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said: “We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine.

“Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

