Selena Gomez cooking show renewed for fourth season

Selena Gomez is returning to the kitchen after her cooking show was renewed for a fourth season (HBO Max/PA)

Selena Gomez is returning to the kitchen after her cooking show was renewed for a fourth season.

Selena + Chef will be returning to HBO Max, the streaming service said.

The final four episodes of season three arrive this week and feature all-star cooks including Jamie Oliver.

The forthcoming season will see chart-topping singer Gomez, 29, heading to the beach with her family and friends.

Each guest chef will support a different charity. The series has so far raised more than 400,000 dollars (£298,000) for 26 non-profit organisations, according to HBO.

Gomez said: “I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved.

“More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organisations.”

Selena + Chef premiered in August 2020. The first series was filmed during quarantine.

Texas-born Gomez was a Disney child star before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.