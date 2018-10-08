Seann Walsh’s girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has publicly spoken out after the comedian was spotted kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Seann Walsh’s girlfriend Rebecca Humphries speaks out after comedian kisses Strictly partner Katya while she was ‘alone’ on her birthday

The actress took to Twitter to release a statement today, saying that she “received nothing” after the pair issued statements to the media yesterday to apologise for the “one off drunken mistake”.

Rebecca revealed this evening that the kiss occurred when she “alone at home” on her birthday, explaining that she was suspicious of her boyfriend’s behaviour over the last three weeks.

“It’s incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends, and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK,” Rebecca said.

“Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.

“We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on.”

She accused the comedian of calling her “nuts” and explained that he had done so “countless times”.

“He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts / mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.”

She encouraged others to trust their “instincts” and concluded that the situation had reminded her that she is a “strong and capable” woman, rather than a victim.

“But - this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love:

"Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you.

“'It's important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability. I think it certainly does in Sean's case.

“Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though.”

Photographs in The Sun showed Seann and Katya kissing and dancing in the street on a night out.

The pair then released separate statements, with Walsh (32) posting: “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.

“This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

Katya Jones, who has been married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones since 2013, said it was not a reflection of her marriage.

“I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions,” she tweeted.

“I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

“I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Online Editors