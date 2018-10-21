Seann Walsh 'being ignored' by Strictly co-stars after kissing scandal

Seann Walsh is reportedly being “ignored” by his fellow ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestants after he was spotted kissing married professional partner Katya Jones.

The 32-year-old comedian was in a relationship when he was pictured locking lips with his dance partner - who is married to fellow ‘Strictly’ star Neil Jones - and it has now been claimed that his actions have caused him to be ostracised from the WhatsApp group which has been joined by all the current show’s competitors and their partners.

An insider said: “This series is definitely the most bitchiest and frostiest series ever and there is Seann standing right at the heart of it.

“It was always felt that Seann wasn’t as liked from the start but after he was pictured kissing Katya those feelings against him have only intensified.

“Seann was overheard voicing his concerns that he gets ignored on the group. He’ll put out a message and only receive a muted reaction.

“Then another member of the group will message something completely different and receive several responses to it. It’s everyone’s not-so-subtle way of making sure he’s aware how everyone feel, especially when Neil and Katya are also present on the group.

“Everyone wishes that he could be taken off of it, as it would make things considerably less awkward, but instead he’s just been phased out with the hope he’ll leave of his own accord.”

The source claims Seann - whose girlfriend Rebecca Humphries split with him following the incident - doesn’t socialise with the other contestants whilst the BBC latin and ballroom dance competition is being filmed, and so they’ve all decided to “give him a wide berth”.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre TV column, the source added: “The pro dancers are fully behind Neil and Katya and have relayed that message to their celeb partners who have followed suit.

“They’ve also gone cold on Seann and the whole atmosphere backstage is very frosty. Seann has since kept himself to himself and doesn’t really to socialises with anyone. He turns up, dances and leaves straight away.

“Some of the celebrities have light-heartedly tried to talk to him about the incident but he’s having none of it. So they’ve all decided that it’s for the best if they give him a wide berth.”

