Sealed with a kiss: Harry & Meghan lock lips on the steps of St George's Chapel after romantic wedding service

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife, as they sealed the deal with a kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel.

The couple posed for photos as they waved to the crowds gathered around Windsor for the historic event which saw them become Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan wore an elegant, modern, minimal style gown by Givenchy. Her dress - which feature three quarter length sleeves and a bateau neck line - was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy, Kensington Palace confirmed.

She opted to wear a long veil which is said to represent the Commonwealth, and was also designed by Clare Waight Keller. A statement from Kensington Palace said: "Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

The couple exchanged vows after Harry told his bride she looked 'amazing' after walking up the aisle with his father Charles. The couple were joined at the wedding by celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah, as well as extended family of the couple Carole and Pippa Middleton.

They will now head to a lunch reception hosted by the queen before their evening reception at Frogmore House.

