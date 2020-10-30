Scarlett Johansson wedding: Other stars who have tied the knot in 2020

Singer Lily Allen and actor Dennis Quaid are among the celebrities to have tied the knot this year (Ian West/PA)

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in an “intimate” ceremony, with only close friends and loved ones invited due to the pandemic.

They are the latest celebrity couple to get married amid the health crisis, with other famous faces also choosing to hold a stripped-back big day.

Some stars – including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – have decided to

postpone their weddings until next year.

Here is a look at celebrities who have tied the knot in 2020:

Whatsapp Pamela Anderson tied the knot in January but the marriage was short-lived (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Baywatch star began 2020 by tying the knot for a fifth time, marrying film producer Jon Peters in a private Malibu ceremony in January.

However, Anderson, 53, and Peters, 75, were not together long.

They split after less than two weeks.

The daughter of late TV wildlife expert Steve Irwin announced she had married Chandler Powell in March, as the coronavirus pandemic was sweeping around the world.

Bindi, 22, said there were no guests present due to the health crisis.

In August, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

Hollywood actor Quaid, 66, tied the knot with graduate student Laura Savoie at a ceremony in Santa Barbara in June.

They originally planned to get married in Hawaii before the pandemic intervened.

The couple exchanged vows with a pastor as their only witness. Savoie, who was 27 at the time of the ceremony, praised her new husband and told People magazine she has “never met someone who is so in love with life”.

Whatsapp Sean Penn got married during the pandemic and the ceremony was officiated via Zoom (Ian West/PA)

The two-time Oscar-winning actor, 60, joked he and 28-year-old bride Leila George held a “Covid wedding” in July.

They tied the knot during a virtual ceremony officiated through Zoom.

Asked about the benefits of a small wedding, Penn, who was previously married to Madonna and Robin Wright, said: “Let’s say there are socially liberating factors under Covid.”

Actress and comedian Nash surprised fans with her wedding in August, revealing she had married singer Jessica Betts.

Reno 911! star Nash was previously married to Jay Tucker.

The singer, 35, travelled to Las Vegas to walk down the aisle with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 45, in September.

The ceremony took place at the Graceland Wedding Chapel and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Allen shared snaps from the big day on social media, showing her wearing a pandemic-appropriate mask.

The Downton Abbey actress, 31, married actor Ziggy Heath in September.

Brown Findlay, best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in the ITV drama, announced the news on Instagram.

She said: “A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE.”

