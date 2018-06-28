Scarlett Johansson denies 'auditioning to date Tom Cruise' after ex-Scientologist made the claims

Scarlett Johansson has vehemently denied she ever auditioned to be Tom Cruise's girlfriend.

Scarlett Johansson has vehemently denied she ever auditioned to be Tom Cruise's girlfriend.

A former Scientologist Brendan Tighe claimed that the Avengers star was among a number of actresses who 'xxx' to date him after his 2001 divorce from Nicole Kidman. It's not believed that Scarlett, who still hadn't landed her big break at that stage, has any links to Scientology. Actress Erika Christensen, a prominent member who starred in Swimfan and Traffic, had to "disconnect" from Scarlett afterwards, he claimed on Megyn Kelly Today.

"The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships."

"Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that."

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Church of Scientology (COS) also issued a statement to the show, saying: "Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009.”

"The ‘access’ he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty.'"

Scarlett was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for three years until 2011 and later to French journalist Romain Dauriac for two years before their split in 2017. She's now dating Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

Tom Cruise runs along the rooftop of Blackfriars station in London (John Stillwell/PA)

Online Editors