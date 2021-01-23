Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield offers tips to White House press secretary Jen Psaki

Scandal star Darby Stanchfield has offered some tips to lookalike White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The actress, who has red hair like Psaki, played a fictional version of the same job in the hit Shonda Rhimes-created drama, starring Kerry Washington as a Washington DC fixer.

Her character Abby Whelan served as the press secretary in the political drama until she was appointed as the chief of staff to the fictional president Fitzgerald Grant, portrayed by Tony Goldwyn.

Dear @PressSec



#1- If your boss forgets your name, slap a name tag on. (Fitz called me âGabbyâ for WEEKS 😩)



#2- Donât get power hungry & try to get your friend killed. It wonât go well.😳



#3- No such thing as too much hairspray. Ever. 💨



Best, âRedâ aka Sassy Abby Whelan pic.twitter.com/stxC0QC8HE — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) January 22, 2021

Sharing side-by-side photos of them both behind the podium in the White House briefing room, she wrote: “Dear @PressSec, #1- If your boss forgets your name, slap a name tag on. (Fitz called me “Gabby” for WEEKS.

“#2- Don’t get power hungry & try to get your friend killed. It won’t go well.

“#3- No such thing as too much hairspray. Ever.

“Best, “Red” aka Sassy Abby Whelan.”

She added: “Oops, I forgot one. (Thank you @oocscandal.) #4 — no crying.”

Scandal fans pointed out the resemblance between Stanchfield’s character and Psaki after the new press secretary held her first press briefing following Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Scandal ended almost three years ago but itâs good to see Abby Whelan back in the White House as press secretary pic.twitter.com/eimVzaaAJC — Marisa (@marisa_rosa_) January 21, 2021

One tweeted: “Scandal ended almost three years ago but it’s good to see Abby Whelan back in the White House as press secretary.”

Another said: “”Did we get our real life Abby Whelan? Lol @PressSec #InaugurationDay”

