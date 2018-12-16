Saturday Night Live satirises Theresa May’s week after confidence vote

Saturday Night Live has taken aim at Prime Minister Theresa May and former Conservative party leader David Cameron in a political Christmas sketch.

The American comedy show’s Happy Christmas, Britain skit features comedian Kate McKinnon as Mrs May, while actor Matt Damon plays the role of Mr Cameron.

The sketch reflects upon the Prime Minister having survived a confidence vote earlier in the week, as well as mocking the role Mr Cameron played in Brexit.

“I’m Prime Minister Theresa May, and Happy Christmas, Britain,” McKinnon begins. “What a dreadful week it’s been. My Brexit deal is falling apart, I almost got voted out and no-one in the world likes me at all.

“But it’s still Christmas, so let’s try to have some cheer tonight shall we?”

Damon’s mock conversation meanwhile turns the mirror on Mr Cameron, who resigned as prime minister after the country voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

“How’s that (Brexit) going?” Damon asks McKinnon, who replies: “It has been a joy.”

(Hannah McKay/PA and Ian West/PA)

Actor Mikey Day enters towards the end of the sketch as Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort, the show once again mocking Mrs May’s popularity as McKinnon notes: “I certainly wouldn’t want to bring Lord Voldemort any bad PR.”

Press Association