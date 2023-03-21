| 9.2°C Dublin

Sarah Snook reveals pregnancy at Succession series four premiere

The Australian actress debuted her growing baby bump at the event in New York on Monday.

Sarah Snook reveals pregnancy at Succession series four premiere (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Sarah Snook reveals pregnancy at Succession series four premiere (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Succession star Sarah Snook has revealed she is pregnant with her first child, after debuting a growing baby bump at the HBO show’s season four premiere.

The actress said she felt “great” about her impending motherhood but that she would not be taking guidance from her onscreen family.

