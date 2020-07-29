Sarah Paulson plays psychiatric nurse in first look at Netflix drama Ratched

First-look images from new Netflix series Ratched show Sarah Paulson playing a psychiatric nurse.

In the drama the actress plays Mildred Ratched, who works in a 1940s California hospital which carries out experiments on the brain.

The character was inspired by Nurse Ratched in the novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series is by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock.

The series premieres on Netflix on September 18.

