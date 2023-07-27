Sarah Jessica Parker shares memories from recent trip to holiday home in Co Donegal

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has posted a love letter to Ireland after a recent holiday in Donegal with photos of her favourite food memories and a little fashion too.

On the night when millions of TV viewers are tuning in to see if her love affair with former beau Aidan is about to be rekindled in the latest episode of And Just Like That, SJP threw an Instagram gaze on her holiday Irish loves, from smelling the turf, to cooking the chop and buttering the spuds.

The actress and her actor husband Matthew Broderick regularly holiday in Co Donegal where they have a home in Kilcar. Their back garden provided the backdrop to photos of reading material and that Irish morning delicacy - a well cooked rasher.

Posting on her Instagram account today after their departure this week, the actress penned tributes to some of their culinary highlights with accompanying images.

She wrote: "Photos really. They never quite capture it. And there is always more. And you should have SEEN it.

“Had a bite. Smelled the turf. Watched the sea. Heard him talking. Cooked the chop. Buttered the spud. The new spud. Seen the colours. Touched the tweed. Had the tea. The perfect York cabbage.

“So we did. So it was. Til the next time. X, SJP.”

Two years on from Matt Damon's Supervalu bag moment in Dalkey, there was SJP in the Supervalu in Donegal.

And when she wheeled her way into the wine aisle, what did she spot only her Invivo X, SJP wine brand where, as luck would have it, the Sauvignon Blanc and Sud de France Rosé were on special offer at €16 a bottle.

The weather may not have been great but clearly the couple knocked some fun out of cooking at home - from that famous Irish mammy favourite, a plate of York cabbage to Charleville mature red cheddar, Horgan's traditional salami and a jar of Kühne pickled gherkins.

Holiday reading material included The Splendid and The Vile by Erik Larson and Seating Arrangements by Maggie Shipstead.

SJP snapped the side wall of Doherty’s fishing tackle shop with its retro wall art and finished off her ten holiday memory pictures with a close up of a Magee 1866 'Mourne' blazer in salt and pepper pink tweed, folded back to show the label 'designed and woven in Donegal.'

It may not have been just casual browsing because locals said the actress was seen around the town last Monday wearing a pink jacket.

The last time SJP went shopping in the town, she bought the ‘Faye’ lambswool mac coat in the Triona Design shop and that ended up in the TV show, being worn by the actress in episode six of the SATC reboot which was screened for the first time last Thursday.