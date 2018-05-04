Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare red carpet appearance with twin daughters Tabitha and Marion

The Sex and the City star (53) is famously protective of her children, but made an exception to her own rule on Thursday night as she arrived hand in in hand with eight-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion at a gala for the New York City balllet, an organisation which she staunchly supports.

The adorable trio wore matching floral ensembles as they posed on the red carpet at Lincoln Center. Parker and husband of 20 years Matthew Broderick also have a 15-year-old son James Wilkie. Earlier this year, the mother-of-three said there's no secret to their long-lasting romance other than hard work and mutual respect.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, andTabitha Hodge Broderick attend New York City Ballet 2018 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him and I think he’s brilliant. And I’m sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes, but I’m enormously proud of the person he is," she said in an interview with the Girlboss Radio podcast in January. "I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are. And so their triumphs are yours, their disappointments are yours. And the more you feel those things and experience them, the more it’s hard to imagine not being part of their life."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend a screening of "To Dust" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Online Editors