Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son votes days after turning 18

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have accompanied son James Wilkie to vote just days after his 18th birthday.

Their son came of age on October 28, in time to cast his first vote in the 2020 presidential election.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a ‘I Voted’ sticker after he was pictured with his parents at a New York polling place.

Parker has endorsed Joe Biden and his vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Writing a list of her reasons on Instagram, she said: “I will be voting with pride for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and in support of Dignity, Character, Grace, Respect, Equity, Stability, Choice, My daughters, The Constitution, Immigrants, Affordable Health Care that protects pre-existing conditions, Fair Wages, Patience, Unions, Those in Foreign Service, Seriousness, Separation of powers, Black Lives Matter, Masks, Belief in Science, Maturity, The future, Dreamers, US postal workers, Equality, Raising the federal minimum wage, The environment, My son, Every vote counting, Respect for our Veterans and all those currently serving.

“And in remembrance of the 231,000 lost American lives. And the belief that we can build back better.

“With unity, compassion, empathy and a faith in our democracy.”

Celebrating her son’s birthday last week, Parker wrote: “October 28th, 2020

My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old.

“I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming.

“My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead.

“Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so.”

Parker and Broderick are also parents to twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 11.

