Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick ring in the new year in Donegal cottage

The Sex and the City star (53) returned to their second home in Ireland to celebrate New Year's in what she described as a "remote but beautiful land far away". The home, on the outskirts of the village of Kilcar, was bought by Broderick family more than 40 years ago and the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor (56) shares it with his siblings. The Parker-Brodericks visit at least once a year and spent much of the summer away there.

"Happy new year from a remote but beautiful land far away where wifi often eludes us but 2019 will not," she wrote on Instagram. "Best to one and all in this coming year for good health, adventure, time with loved ones, patience, humor, perseverance, joy, good love and good loving."

The couple, who have been married for 21 years, celebrated with their three children James (16) and twins Marion and Tabitha (nine).

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker stops for a Guinness in Foley's Pub in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

It's likely they chose to mark the occasion here not only for their appreciation of the area, but also to check up on the extensive renovation work commissioned earlier this year. The traditional cottage is being extended and modernised to accommodate the growing family and their ever-increasing visits.

Broderick has spoken fondly of his appreciation in the past, saying he spent a number of Christmases in the home as a child, a tradition he's carrying on with his own family.

"Donegal, it's unbelievable. It gave me a whole new childhood in a way. Most of the people in Donegal knew me long before I was an actor," he said. "But even since then they don't talk that much about it, which is very nice. My wife still gets it, some people's eyes pop out of their head when she walks around, but not our neighbours."

Meanwhile, the Divorce star said that if work commitments didn't require her family to live in New York, she'd move in a heartbeat. "It always feels like it's a place that is perhaps foolishly more private to us, and there's a simplicity to the time that we spend there, and the people are so lovely," she said.

"At this point it feels a little bit like home, in some way. We would be delighted to decamp to Ireland. Move the children, put them in school there, have tea every day, a proper fry. It's just an exquisite, beautiful, relaxing, wonderful place for ourselves and for our children."

