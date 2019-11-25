Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick go Christmas shopping in Dublin for winter escape to 'second home'

The A-list couple are usually pictured out-and-about in Donegal, where they own a cottage in Kilcar and are currently investing six figures into an extensive renovation, but made a rare trip to Dublin to mingle among Christmas shoppers.

Broderick's Irish roots date back decades as he has been travelling to his ancestral Donegal since he was a child, when his parents James, an Irish-American actor and Patricia, a Jewish-American artist, bought a home in Kilcar nearly 40 years ago.

And his wife of 22 years has adopted much of the same love for the country, ensuring they travel at least twice per year, usually alongside their three children. On Sunday, they were pictured walking along Grafton Street, enjoying the anonymity that often comes with being a celebrity in Dublin city, and made a trip to Sheridan’s cheesemongers.

Hollywood couple Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker spotted out amongst the Christmas shoppers in Dublin City Centre stopping into Sheridans Cheesemongers on South Anne Street, Dublin

The artisanal cheese company is synonymous with quality products. The couple are currently residing at the five star Merrion Hotel, Independent.ie Style can reveal; marking an exceptionally celebrity-filled 12 months for the plush city centre hotel.

Liam Gallagher, Michael Fassbender and Fleetwood MAC are among the well known names who have stayed at the hotel in 2019 alone and it’s Parker and Broderick’s preferred hotel of choice, second only to their modest bungalow in the foothills of Crownard Mountain.

It’s believed the couple made an early festive trip to Ireland as they are not believed to be spending Christmas Day and ringing in the New Year in Donegal, as is their usual tradition. Renovations to the home, which include a corrugated roof and traditional sash windows, are still ongoing and likely will not be completed to allow the Broderick-Parker clan to spend an extended period of time over the Christmas period.

Broderick often waxes lyrical about his love for Donegal, hoping to replicate the same positive elements of his childhood as he did growing up.

“Donegal, it’s unbelievable. It gave me a whole new childhood in a way. I grew up in New York City, I was born and raised here, so the fact that my parents managed to put the money together to get us there was a great gift to us,” he previously said.

“You know the landscape, the hiking, but it’s also the people there that I grew up knowing. Real farmers who worked the hay in the summer and milked cows. I really, really got to know my neighbours, and that just doesn’t happen in the same way here in the US. We just really felt welcomed there. It’s another culture, a wonderful place.”

Parker, meanwhile, said they constantly consider a full-time move to the property.

“It always feels like it’s a place that is perhaps foolishly more private to us, and there’s a simplicity to the time that we spend there, and the people are so lovely. At this point it feels a little bit like home, in some way," Parker told the Irish Independent in 2015.

“We would be delighted to decamp to Ireland. Move the children, put them in school there, have tea every day, a proper fry. It’s just an exquisite, beautiful, relaxing, wonderful place for ourselves and for our children."

Broderick also said their children enjoy the freedom that comes from being away from NYC, adding: "The kids seem to love it. They keep asking when can we go back. They can run around and don’t have to be watched so much."

