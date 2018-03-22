Sarah Harding looks unrecognisable as she puts on boisterous display at London party

You'd have to double take to digest that this is Sarah Harding.

You'd have to double take to digest that this is Sarah Harding.

The former Girls Aloud singer (36) was in high spirits on Wednesday night as she attended OK! magazine's 25th anniversary party in London, arriving in typical over the top style - by practically dancing on the red carpet in a plunging, skintight maxi dress with blue sequin bust. And while she still has her signature blonde locks, she is virtually unrecognisable to her early days in the girl band in the noughties.

Sarah Harding attends the unveiling of Walkers biggest ever campaign, releasing 15 new flavours of crisps held at Orchid on March 29, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Harding burst onto the scene alongside Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh on Popstars in 2002, changing the course of each of their lives, with most attempting to carve out solo careers, while Sarah has focused on reality television in recent years and has well documented alcohol addiction issues. The band splintered off into groups after they split, with Cheryl, Nicola and Kimberley remaining fast friends and Sarah admitted she hasn't spoken to many of her former bandmates in years.

Walsh, however, defended her former pal when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year, saying: "I think she's really brave to put herself out there like that as it's a lot of pressure and such an intense environment to be in. "Sarah can sometimes be easily overwhelmed so I really hope she's okay in there and enjoys the experience. She's been great on the bits I've seen so far."

Sarah Harding attends OK! Magazine's 25th Anniversary Party at The View from The Shard on March 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Also spotted at last night's bash was Michelle Heaton, Stephanie Davis and Vogue Williams.

Sarah Harding attends OK! Magazine's 25th Anniversary Party at The View from The Shard on March 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Online Editors