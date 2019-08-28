Sarah Bolger looks like she stepped right off the runway at Mayans M.C. premiere in Los Angeles

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame in 2002's In America, stepped back in the spotlight to promote the second season of her tv show Mayans

M.C., and made a typically stylish turn for the premiere on Tuesday night. Sarah's ability to weave between dainty tea dresses and power suits is well-documented, but her arrival to last night's event at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in a straight-from-the-runway design by J. Mendel was arguably her best look yet.

The plunging ruffled neckline added a new twist to the traditional princess-style gowns apparent in his new season couture collection, from which Sarah's stylist Katie Bofshever procured this number.

These days, Bolger spends the bulk of her time in Hollywood, where most of her projects are either filmed or negotiated, but she still makes time to return home to Ireland where possible and spoke about the loneliness of filming on location last year.

Irish actress Sarah Bolger arrives for the Season Two premiere of FX's "Mayans M.C." at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on August 27, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

"It's going to be six or seven months where I won't be able to come home and it's hard sometimes to think about that. So you say: 'All right, I have to go set up a life for a short period of time so far away from everyone.' Even in terms of time difference, it is a really hard job but I think that we all do it because we all love it," she told the Sunday Independent.

"You have to give every portion of yourself to it. As an artist that is just what you do - because we love it - we were born to do it."

Irish actress Sarah Bolger arrives for the Season Two premiere of FX's "Mayans M.C." at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on August 27, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Online Editors