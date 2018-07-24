Sarah Bolger displays grown-up glamour in plunging electric blue suit

Irish actress Sarah Bolger is a name that mightn't be as prominent in our conversations these days, but rest assured, she has been keeping very, very busy.

The 27-year-old, from Dublin, is one of the few to successfully transition from adorable child star to a force to be reckoned with. She's landed roles in no less than four tv shows in the last six years, but her part as Emily Thomas in the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC is set to be a game changer.

And she's certainly dressing the part, displaying a sense of grown-up glamour at Comic Con over the weekend. First, it was a plunging electric blue tuxedo, complementing her new beachy blonde bob, followed by a cerise pink jumpsuit with tapered trouser and the essential pair of five inch black patent heels.

She previously spoke about her excitement at landing the part, saying: "It's going to be six or seven months where I won't be able to come home and it's hard sometimes to think about that. So you say: 'All right, I have to go set up a life for a short period of time so far away from everyone.'

Sarah Bolger attends FX's "Mayans M.C." press line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

"Even in terms of time difference, it is a really hard job but I think that we all do it because we all love it. You have to give every portion of yourself to it. As an artist that is just what you do - because we love it - we were born to do it."

Sarah Bolger and J. D. Pardo attend SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts Live From Comic Con in San Diego at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

