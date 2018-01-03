Saoirse Ronan: 'We'll all be wearing black at the Golden Globes'

Film star Saoirse Ronan has confirmed she'll be among the many actresses wearing black at the Golden Globes this weekend.

Film star Saoirse Ronan has confirmed she'll be among the many actresses wearing black at the Golden Globes this weekend.

Hollywood's leading ladies have chosen to ditch colour as part of a silent protest against the movie bosses and filmmakers who have taken advantage of their position and power by sexually harassing and assaulting their peers.

And Ronan, who picked up the Best Actress honour at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards earlier this week for her role in Lady Bird, has revealed she has chosen an all-black number for the Globes. The nominee tells news show Extra fashion fans should expect to see a lot of black on the red carpet: "We’ll all be wearing black," she says.

Saoirse admits she's more than happy to do what she can to be part of Hollywood's growing anti-harassment movement. "It is the most important thing," she says, "and I’ve never felt so encouraged and inspired and supported to use whatever voice I have and for all of these people, men and women, to be able come together and use their influence and to open up the conversation and raise awareness and support anyone who's gone through, or anyone that has questioned their safety or their stance when they’re on set. I think it’s invaluable and paramount that this happens now."

he 23-year-old hasn't experienced the horror many of her peers have at the hands of predatory directors and producers, and admits she still loves life on a movie set. "I love this, I really do. I love work and I love working on films and with crews and being around that environment. It’s home to me more than anything else."

Online Editors