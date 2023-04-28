Saoirse Ronan opens up about ‘very, very close’ friendship with Paul Mescal

‘We’re genuine friends; we’re not Hollywood friends’

Saoirse Ronan has opened up about her “genuine friendship” with fellow Irish star Paul Mescal.

The pair play a married couple in upcoming dystopian sci-fi thriller Foe.

"We knew each other sort of in passing before, just through friends,” Saoirse told Document.

“We’ve become very, very close since making the film. We’re genuine friends; we’re not Hollywood friends.”

She called the Maynooth actor “a good friend” as she praised his Oscar success.

"I’m so happy that [the Irish] did so well this year. I love Martin McDonagh’s stuff, especially because he’s a sort of Plastic Paddy, so he has a more interesting take on Irish culture and Irish life.

"And then Paul Mescal, who’s a good friend of mine.”

News in 90 Seconds

The actress – who was born in the Bronx, New York – confessed to Document that she has “abandoned” Dublin in recent years.

"I left when I was about 19. Then I did the play The Crucible in New York a few years ago, and then went back to Ireland for a spell,” she said.

"I’ve been in London ever since. I’m starting to actually like it now – it’s taken a few years. It’s a grower, London.”

She said there is “nothing” compared to growing up in Ireland however, later adding: “I think the life that I would have had in New York – I’m sure it would have been fine – but it’s nothing compared to growing up in the countryside in Ireland, and having space and quiet and fresh air and being around animals. That is where I identify with being home.”

The Irish pair star as a married couple in Foe, a sci-fi thriller following their survival in a world ravaged by climate change.

They live on an isolated farm, having their lives disrupted by a stranger’s knock on the door. They learn that one of the pair has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station that orbits Earth.

Oscar-nominated Mescal recently released his first official music single Slip Away, a song that is part of the soundtrack for Carmen.

In that film he plays a marine with PTSD who falls in love with a young woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert after her mother is murdered.