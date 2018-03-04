Saoirse Ronan congratulating Timothée Chalamet on Independent Spirit Awards win is the cutest thing you'll see today
She may have lost out on the Best Leading Actress award to Frances McDormand but Saoirse Ronan could not have looked any happier at last night's Independent Spirit Awards.
The 23-year-old Carlow native was up for the gong for her role in Lady Bird and she was snapped smiling and laughing with director Greta Gerwig and I, Tonya star Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.
Saoirse also shared a moment with Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet, who scooped the award for Best Leading Actor for his role in the film opposite Armie Hammer.
Saoirse also hung out with Irish Best Leading Actor nominee Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend Shona Guerin and the trio posed for pics near their table.
Earlier she had arrived with her Lady Bird co-star Beanie Feldstein and wore a cute 1960s inspired embellished metallic Prada dress.
Saoirse is up for Best Actress at the Oscars tonight. Her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman this week gave clues about her dress.
The celebrity stylist, who has Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman on her books, has been working with Saoirse for several years.
Asked about her inspiration for Sunday night’s look Saltzman said her and Ronan had “talking about the sky”.
“We’re still in full blown fabric and sketch mode so it hasn’t been decided,” she told regarded fashion bible W Magazine.
“It’s just been narrowed down. I can tell you that a big part of the reference is the sky.”
