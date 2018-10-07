Samantha Markle 'turned away' from Kensington Palace after flying to UK to visit half-sister Meghan

Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha has reportedly been 'turned away' at the gates of Britain's Kensington Palace after arriving uninvited to doorstep the duchess.

The controversial sister of the newest member of the British royal family has conducted a string of interviews in the months leading up to and following the royal wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry, where she has both attacked the couple, and apologised for her conduct before and after their big day.

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's half sister.

Samantha Grant - who has been using the name Samantha Markle in recent months - flew to the UK earlier this week with the aim of confronting the Duchess in person after being left off the wedding guest list in May this year. However her arrival at palace gates has got her no further in her quest to speak face-to-face with Meghan it would seem.

The Mirror reports that Samantha sent a letter to palace officials in which she said that her behaviour would 'escalate' should she not be accommodated with a meeting with her sister. The 53-year-old became locked in a 'stand off' with palace guards, before eventually handed over a note to an officer.

"This was a huge move on the part of Meghan's sister to try to see her face to face and the fact she was turned away speaks volumes," the Mirror quotes a royal source close as saying.

"This is the closest Meghan has come physically to that side of her family since she married into the royal family but palace staff had clearly been instructed not to allow her access."

Earlier this week, appearing on daytime TV show Jeremy Vine, Samantha said that despite being hurt at not being invited to the wedding this year, she would support the couple 'from afar' should a reconciliation not go ahead and they were to go on and have children.

"I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding," she concluded.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Reuters

"I felt it could've all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve.

"I think we would be hurt but it's their prerogative and they would know that from a distance we're congratulating them and wishing them well."

Online Editors