Sally Rooney’s two leading men Paul Mescal and Joe Alwyn spend time together in Cork

Sally Rooney’s two leading TV men have both been spending time together in Co Cork.

Paul Mescal – who became a household name thanks to Normal People – and Taylor Swift’s partner Joe Alwyn – who can currently be seen on Conversations With Friends – travelled to Co Schull in Cork to take part in the Fastnet Film Festival.

Fan Ellie Wright was lucky enough to meet both actors over the course of the festival.

“So cool to have so many great guests in town,” raved Ellie, who is pictured here with both stars on separate occasions.

Kildare man Paul, who is dating American musician Phoebe Bridges, had an onstage discussion with Normal People director Lenny Abrahmson about the making of the series, which is based on Rooney’s best-selling book.

Paul became emotional when watching some scenes which were played back to the audience, including romantic ones his character Connell shared with co-star Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) - he and Phoebe hung out with Daisy at the recent Coachella festival in California).

Abramson also directs Conversations With Friends, and Cork actress Alison Oliver (Frances in the show) joined Joe Alwyn (Nick in the series) to talk about the programme – but fans were asked to only ask questions about the drama, which may have been an instruction not to question him about his Taylor Swift.