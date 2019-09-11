RZA opens door to another chapter of Wu Tang Clan origins series

RZA has opened the door to another chapter in the Wu-Tang Clan origins series.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga largely deals with the events leading up to the seminal hip hop group’s formation in 1992, as well as their early success set against the backdrop of New York City’s crack cocaine epidemic.

The 10-part series stars Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders as RZA and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore as Raekwon and met with a positive response when it arrived in the US earlier this month.

RZA, Wu-Tang’s de facto leader, said he is open to further series exploring the group’s later career.

RZA, right, and Alex Tse, second from right, co-creators of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, posing with cast members Shameik Moore, left, and Dave East (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles, he told the PA news agency: “That’s something that’s not in my control. I have a great partner in Hulu, a great partner in Imagine TV. We got through this one – it wasn’t an easy process.

“If everyone has the strength and stamina and the fans want us to do it again, I’m sure we will dance again.”

The Wu-Tang Clan originally consisted of RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa.

Their debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is considered one of the greatest hip hop records of all time and the group is widely seen as the most influential in rap.

An American Saga, which RZA co-wrote alongside Alex Tse, is described as a largely factual account of Wu-Tang’s rise.

RZA, whose real name is Robert Diggs, said: “The story is based on truth. But this is a saga so we can’t give you every detail. I’ll give you a small example of something that we had to struggle with; It’s known that I have 11 brothers and sisters. We can’t put 11 brothers and sisters in our show.

“The root of this show is based and founded on truth. But the beauty of it is even when we had to dramatise something we still made sure the root of the truth was in it.”

PA Media