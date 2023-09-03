Rylan Clark shares health update on mother after her ‘bad fall’

Rylan Clark has posted a health update about his mother, saying she is “out of the bed and in a chair” following a bad fall.

The 34-year-old TV presenter had to miss his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday as Linda, 71, has surgery on holiday.

Scott Mills instead presented his show at the weekend.

On Sunday, Clark told his Instagram followers: “Someone is out of the bed and in a chair.

“She can’t believe how many people have sent messages. Thanks everyone. Will update you all with more as I can x.”

He also shared an image of Linda, who appears alongside him on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, smiling with her arm in a sling and leg in a brace.

Clark previously said “all went well” after surgery and added he thinks she is feeling better as his mother asked if “she can still have a new driveway”.

Underneath his Sunday social media post, Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu, S Club singer Tina Barrett, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, actress Denise Welch, presenter Dame Kelly Holmes and Eurovision singer Mae Muller all sent their support.

Barrett wrote: “Wishing your mum a speedy recovery.”

Linda has co-presented Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show in honour of Mother’s Day, and the pair have been a returning presence on Celebrity Gogglebox with standout moments including Clark mocking his mother for her pronunciation of Tzatziki and naan bread.

The Eurovision presenter announced in April that he was stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, which is due to return this autumn.